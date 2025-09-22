South Western Railway share bizarre incident after crab dubbed Craig was found taking the train to Portsmouth
South Western Railway posted to social media on Thursday, September 18 informing customers of a bizarre situation when they were informed a crab was taking the train to the city.
A passenger told Mark, a train driver on board, there was a live crab on the train, and it had been there since they embarked.
SWR wrote: “Mark, was approached by a polite customer who said: ‘Excuse me driver, there’s a live crab on the seat over there and it’s been there since I got on at Guildford.’
“The crab - who Mark named Craig the Crab - made it all the way to Portsmouth and Southsea before being re-homed.”