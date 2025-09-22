Unsuspecting train crew were caught off guard when their attention was brought to a unusual passenger travelling to Portsmouth last week.

South Western Railway posted to social media on Thursday, September 18 informing customers of a bizarre situation when they were informed a crab was taking the train to the city.

Craig the Crab has been found on train travelling to Portsmouth last week. | SWR

SWR wrote: “Mark, was approached by a polite customer who said: ‘Excuse me driver, there’s a live crab on the seat over there and it’s been there since I got on at Guildford.’

“The crab - who Mark named Craig the Crab - made it all the way to Portsmouth and Southsea before being re-homed.”