Firefighters from Eastleigh and St Mary’s fire station’s rushed to the scene just before 6.30am, on Friday morning.
Crews wore breathing apparatus to put out a fire on the ground floor of the house on Archers Road, Eastleigh.
Read More
Read MorePortsmouth man arrested for vehicle theft after woman is hit by her own car on H...
Hose reel jets and main jets were also utilised to extinguish the inferno.
Firefighters left the property at 9.25am.
Hampshire police have confirmed the death is not being treated as suspicious.
His family have been informed.