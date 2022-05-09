Body of a man discovered at property in Eastleigh following house fire

A MAN’S body has been found following a house fire in Hampshire.

By Freddie Webb
Monday, 9th May 2022, 4:24 pm

Firefighters from Eastleigh and St Mary’s fire station’s rushed to the scene just before 6.30am, on Friday morning.

Crews wore breathing apparatus to put out a fire on the ground floor of the house on Archers Road, Eastleigh.

The man's body was discovered at a house in Archers Road, Eastleigh. Picture: Google Street View.

Hose reel jets and main jets were also utilised to extinguish the inferno.

Firefighters left the property at 9.25am.

Hampshire police have confirmed the death is not being treated as suspicious.

His family have been informed.

