The occupants of a house in Webb Lane, Hayling Island, were awoken this morning to two men trying to steal their vehicle.

Police received reports in the early hours, at roughly 3.07am.

A woman in her 40s was hit by her own car, after it was stolen from her own property in Hayling Island. Pictured: Police presence in Southsea on 27 March 2020. Picture: Habibur Rahman.

After spotting the two men, one of the homeowners, a women in her 40s, went outside to see what was happening.

She was then hit by the vehicle as it was driven away.

The woman was hospitalised as a precaution, but her injuries are not thought to be serious.

A few hours later, at 5.30am, patrolling officers spotted a vehicle of interest on Langstone Road.

They promptly stopped the car, and arrested a 22-year-old man from Portsmouth.

He was arrested on suspicion of numerous charges, including theft of a motor vehicle, and dangerous driving.

Officers are still carrying out enquiries related to the theft.

A statement from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘Officers stopped the vehicle and arrested the occupant, a 22-year-old man from Portsmouth.

‘He was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, driving a motor vehicle dangerously, driving a motor vehicle with a proportion of a specified controlled drug above the specified limit, dwelling burglary, using a motor vehicle on a road/public place without third party insurance, driving a motor vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence and failing to stop when directed.