BREAKING: Body found in Paulsgrove following missing persons appeal, police confirm

Sophie Lewis
Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 17th Aug 2024, 09:14 BST
Updated 17th Aug 2024, 09:14 BST
The police have confirmed that they have found the body of a man following a missing persons appeal.

Officers searching for missing Bobby Cumber from Portsmouth have sadly discovered the body of a man on Falmouth Road, Paulsgrove. The body was discovered yesterday (August 16).

Formal identification has not yet taken place, but Bobby’s family have been informed. A file will be prepared for the coroner.

