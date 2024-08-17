BREAKING: Body found in Paulsgrove following missing persons appeal, police confirm
The police have confirmed that they have found the body of a man following a missing persons appeal.
Officers searching for missing Bobby Cumber from Portsmouth have sadly discovered the body of a man on Falmouth Road, Paulsgrove. The body was discovered yesterday (August 16).
Formal identification has not yet taken place, but Bobby’s family have been informed. A file will be prepared for the coroner.
