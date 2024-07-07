BREAKING: M275 northbound reopens following Tipner fire - southbound remains closed
and live on Freeview channel 276
The M275 was closed from the early hours of yesterday morning (July 6) after huge plumes of smoke spread over the motorway in all directions following a significant blaze at the waste site. The road was reopened before 9am yesterday before being closed again due to the spread of thick, black clouds of smoke. The road remains closed and the police have issued an update this morning (July 7) saying that the closure is likely to be in place for the ‘majority of the day’. National Highways are now dealing with the incident and the northbound lane has officially opened up - the southbound carriageway remains closed at this time.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.