M275 closure for Tipner fire - when will it reopen?
The motorway has been closed for a second time as emergency services deal with a huge fire at the TJ Waste site in Tipner Lane.
It was closed early this morning (July 6) after smoke spread over the carriageway for the safety of motorists - but was reopened before 9am as it cleared. But it was again closed when ‘thick black smoke’ again spread over the M275.
It now expected to reopen at 5pm, however this will depend on how much smoke continues to blow across the city.
A spokesperson from the fire service said: “Our crews remain on site with six fire engines, two aerial ladders and three water carriers. The M275 is currently still closed in all directions, due to the large amount of smoke travelling across the motorway, with a scheduled reopening at 5pm today (Saturday, 6 July).”
Portsmouth City Council has also confirmed it has arranged for Southern Water’s repairs to the sewage pipe on Eastern Road to be paused to allow for the reopening of the southbound lane. It has also changed the route of the park and ride service to allow those who had parked their cars there before the second closure to get back to their vehicles.
A number of fire crews from across Hampshire are tackling the fire with around 60 to 100 tonnes of domestic dry waste alight.
We will bring more updates as we get them.
