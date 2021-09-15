Carnage in Portsmouth as city centre crash caused gridlock chaos
A CRASH is causing major rush-hour gridlock in Portsmouth city centre this evening.
The incident took place at the A3 Mile End Road northbound near the junction with Princess Royal Way close to Portsmouth Naval Base by the M275.
The road is reportedly ‘partially blocked’ by the crash.
As a result, traffic is backing up on most roads in the city centre and drivers have been urged to avoid the area.
The Portsmouth Roads Twitter account, run by Portsmouth City Council, said: ‘Incident ongoing, some traffic getting past the incident but significant delays approaching through the city centre. Avoid area if possible.’
