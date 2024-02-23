Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Thick black smoke filled the sixth floor of Harbour Tower in Trinity Green, Gosport, yesterday afternoon. Firefighters from several stations were deployed to the scene just before 1pm. Paramedics were also alerted and had to treat one person for smoke inhalation.

Harbour Tower in Trinity Green, Gosport. Residents had to be evacuated following a fire on February 22. Picture: Sarah Standing (030220-6687)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service (HIWFRS) spokesman said the blaze was believed to have been caused by a cooking fire. As previously reported in The News, a spokesman added: "Crews from Fareham, Southsea, Wickham, St Mary’s, Havant and Emsworth arrived to find smoke logging throughout the sixth floor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The floor was evacuated as firefighters in breathing apparatus extinguished the fire using jets. One casualty was assessed at the scene for smoke inhalation by SCAS paramedics."