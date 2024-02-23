News you can trust since 1877
Cause of Gosport tower block fire revealed after smoke fills entire floor and residents evacuated

The fire service has determined the cause of a blaze which forced residents in an apartment block to be evacuated.
By Freddie Webb
Published 23rd Feb 2024, 12:27 GMT
Thick black smoke filled the sixth floor of Harbour Tower in Trinity Green, Gosport, yesterday afternoon. Firefighters from several stations were deployed to the scene just before 1pm. Paramedics were also alerted and had to treat one person for smoke inhalation.

Harbour Tower in Trinity Green, Gosport. Residents had to be evacuated following a fire on February 22. Picture: Sarah Standing (030220-6687)Harbour Tower in Trinity Green, Gosport. Residents had to be evacuated following a fire on February 22. Picture: Sarah Standing (030220-6687)
Harbour Tower in Trinity Green, Gosport. Residents had to be evacuated following a fire on February 22. Picture: Sarah Standing (030220-6687)

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service (HIWFRS) spokesman said the blaze was believed to have been caused by a cooking fire. As previously reported in The News, a spokesman added: "Crews from Fareham, Southsea, Wickham, St Mary’s, Havant and Emsworth arrived to find smoke logging throughout the sixth floor.

"The floor was evacuated as firefighters in breathing apparatus extinguished the fire using jets. One casualty was assessed at the scene for smoke inhalation by SCAS paramedics."

Ventilation fans had to be used to clear the smoke from the building. Firefighters delivered community safety leaflets to neighbouring addresses. The stop message was given at 2.29pm.

