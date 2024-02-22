Residents evacuated from Gosport tower block by firefighters after thick black smoke from flames fills floor
Thick black smoke filled one of the floors of the Harbour Tower structure in Trinity Green. A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said firefighters from several stations were alerted and deployed just before 1pm today. Paramedics joined the crews at the scene.
He said: "Crews from Fareham, Southsea, Wickham, St Mary’s, Havant and Emsworth arrived to find smoke logging throughout the sixth floor. The floor was evacuated as firefighters in breathing apparatus extinguished the fire using jets. One casualty was assessed at the scene for smoke inhalation by SCAS paramedics." The spokesman said ventilation fans were used to clear smoke from the building. Emergency personnel then delivered community safety leaflets to neighbouring addresses. They left the scene and returned to their stations at 2.29pm.
Fire services underwent intense pressure today, with crews also being called to deal with a devastating blaze at the Osborne View hotel in Hill Head near Fareham.