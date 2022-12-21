Fareham churches offer a warm welcome and a warm drink every weekday this winter

The cost of living and energy crisis has prompted many organisations to consider opening their buildings as a refuge where people can go to keep warm rather than sit in homes that they cannot afford to heat. Christians Together in Fareham (CTiF) have responded to this call to establish a Warm Welcome initiative in our churches this winter.

As temperatures are falling and are expected to remain low for the coming weeks our aim to provide somewhere warm, safe, welcoming space every day where we can offer warm drinks free of charge and other activities such as jigsaws, board games, newspapers and/or books as well as a chance to chat. Our offer is consistent across all churches yet tailored to the facilities and resources available at each church, fitting around regular lettings/users of our premises.

The Warm Welcome spaces are open at a number of times and venues - see farehamchristians.org.uk or Christians Together in Fareham's Facebook page.

Mondays11am to 2pm - Hill Park Baptist Church 217 Gudge Heath Lane, Fareham PO15 6PZ; 1pm to 4pm - Fareham United Reformed Church, 18 Osborn Road South, Fareham PO16 7DG

Tuesdays10am-midday – St John the Evangelist Church, 1a Upper St Michael’s Grove, Fareham PO14 1DN; 1pm to 4pm - Sacred Heart Church, Portland Street, Fareham PO16 0NF

Wednesdays1pm to 4pm - Fareham Baptist New Life Church Gosport Road, Fareham PO16 0QW

Thursdays1pm4pm - Sacred Heart Church, Portland Street, Fareham PO16 0NF