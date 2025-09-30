No 6 Cinema 'absolutely thrilled' to temporarily relocate to university building as work starts on multi-million pound Royal Marines museum
Action Stations, a tourist attraction based in Boathouse 6 in the Historic Dockyard, closed its doors earlier this year amid redevelopment plans for a new Royal Marines Museum.
As a result of the major changes, No 6 Cinema, which is normally housed in the boathouse, previously announced it would be temporarily moving until next year.
This morning (September 30), the cinema has confirmed it will be relocating to the University of Portsmouth’s Eldon building, in Winston Churchill Avenue.
No 6 Cinema said: “After last week’s trailing of our hope to be re-opening in our temporary home at Portsmouth University’s Eldon Building, we are absolutely thrilled to confirm that that will indeed be the case.
“Our opening night will be on Friday 10th October, and will be a special presentation of Moon in conjunction with our friends at the University.”
A panel discussion, exploring the film’s themes will also take place ahead of the showing between 6.30pm and 7pm in room 1.10.
The new museum, which will be the first site showcasing the Royal Marines, has been without a permanent home to tell their 360-year-long story after its former museum in Eastney closed in 2017.
The closure came due to the site being deemed unsuited to being a modern 21st century tourist building, and there are now plans to convert it into a 96-bedroom luxury hotel.
Spanning 400 square metres of exhibition space, the £9.5m museum, which will welcome new galleries, interactive displays and activities, is anticipated to open next summer.