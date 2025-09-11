As a bright future for the historic dockyard looms with a new museum set to open, a popular independent cinema is temporarily relocating.

Action Stations, a tourist attraction in Boathouse 6, consisting of Royal Navy exhibitions and activities, closed its doors earlier this year amid redevelopment plans for a new Royal Marines Museum.

As a result of the project, the existing exhibitions and activities in Action Stations will be ripped out to make room for new galleries, interactive displays and activities, focusing on the rich history of the Corps.

And, with work commencing at the site, No 6 Cinema has announced it will temporarily relocate until the project is completed.

The independent cinema posted to social media, saying: “Hello to all you film fans, movie buffs, cinephiles, and other assorted supporters of No.6 Cinema.

“We wanted to stay in touch to assure you that we haven’t forgotten our mission to bring you the finest in classic, world, and cult cinema. You’ll be aware that Boathouse 6 at the dockyard is going through its upgrade and modernisation, and that we’ll be back there come September 2026, with improved facilities but the same big beautiful screen.

“It is our intention to rehouse ourselves at the Eldon Building, Portsmouth University and we hope to make an announcement about the arrangements very soon.

“We’re looking forward to getting back to screenings as soon as possible and hope you’ll support us at our new interim venue.”

The new museum, which will be the first location to showcase the Royal Marines, has been without a permanent home to tell their 360-year-long story after its former museum in Eastney closed in 2017.

The closure was due to the site being deemed unsuited to being a modern 21st century tourist building, and there are now plans to convert it into a 96-bedroom luxury hotel.

After securing nearly £5 grant from the National Lottery Heritage Fund last, the National Museum of the Royal Navy started putting together plans for the new location, which will cost £9.5m.

Spanning 400 square metres of exhibition space, the museum, which has been dubbed ‘an engaging and dynamic experience’, is anticipated to open next summer.

Once completed, and open to visitors, the museum will offer a number of tasks to test physical and mental capabilities to give an insight into life in the Royal Marines.