Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Construction is underway at Lord’s Court which is receiving a complete transformation to create a multi-skills activity space.

The purpose of the outdoor space is to get people moving by challenging them to think outside the box when it comes to physical activity. It is designed in a way that anyone can use the space, from young and old and with all skill levels, including those with disabilities and additional needs. Uniquely, there will also be no separate areas for different groups, but an integrated “PLAYCE” for all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dr Martina Navarro, Senior lecturer in the School of Sport, Health and Exercise Science at the University of Portsmouth, said: “After a year of planning and speaking with residents about what they would like to see within the space, we’re excited to officially get the ball rolling so to speak.

The UK's first Playce multi-skills activity space is being constructed at Lord's Court in Landport.

“The public’s input has been incredibly valuable. Requests from residents included demolishing the current brick wall to open up the space, as well as create specific areas for different activities and sports including netball posts, racket ball games and graphics patterns for agility exercises and assault courses.”

The Portsmouth City Council approved the use of the Landport space and it should be open to the public later this summer.

Councillor Darren Sanders, Cabinet Member for Housing and Preventing Homelessness, said: “It’s great to see the UK's first PLAYCE taking shape after careful consultation with the people who will use it. It is an exciting opportunity to provide a new and innovative space for residents to be active, whatever their age.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The design has been informed by residents working alongside the University and they have created a space that means people will be able to exercise in a completely new way, in groups and as families, supported by local people who will be trained by the council.

“This space complements the adventure playground across the road and strengthens the city’s portfolio of fun, free spaces for families to enjoy together."