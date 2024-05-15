Construction begins at Lord's Court in Landport to create multi-skills activity space
The purpose of the outdoor space is to get people moving by challenging them to think outside the box when it comes to physical activity. It is designed in a way that anyone can use the space, from young and old and with all skill levels, including those with disabilities and additional needs. Uniquely, there will also be no separate areas for different groups, but an integrated “PLAYCE” for all.
The project is a collaboration between the University of Portsmouth, Portsmouth City Council (PCC), and the Athletic Skills Model (ASM) Company, and is led by Dr Martina Navarro and Dr Chad Witcher.
Dr Martina Navarro, Senior lecturer in the School of Sport, Health and Exercise Science at the University of Portsmouth, said: “After a year of planning and speaking with residents about what they would like to see within the space, we’re excited to officially get the ball rolling so to speak.
“The public’s input has been incredibly valuable. Requests from residents included demolishing the current brick wall to open up the space, as well as create specific areas for different activities and sports including netball posts, racket ball games and graphics patterns for agility exercises and assault courses.”
The Portsmouth City Council approved the use of the Landport space and it should be open to the public later this summer.
Councillor Darren Sanders, Cabinet Member for Housing and Preventing Homelessness, said: “It’s great to see the UK's first PLAYCE taking shape after careful consultation with the people who will use it. It is an exciting opportunity to provide a new and innovative space for residents to be active, whatever their age.
"The design has been informed by residents working alongside the University and they have created a space that means people will be able to exercise in a completely new way, in groups and as families, supported by local people who will be trained by the council.
“This space complements the adventure playground across the road and strengthens the city’s portfolio of fun, free spaces for families to enjoy together."
Future plans for the PLAYCE could include school, sports clubs, health centres, sports coaches and informal carers using it to carry out their training or exercise programmes. Science is involved in the layout, so that basic forms of movement, including balancing, climbing, throwing, frolicking, jumping, etc., can be done. These are known as the ASM’s fundamental 10. The idea originated in the Netherlands, where more than 50 PLAYCEs and Skill Gardens have been built in schools, hospitals, sport clubs, and public spaces.
