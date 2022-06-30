100 cannabis plants seized from property as police warn it is not 'just a plant'

Officers found dozens of cannabis plants at a property off Little London, Newport, on the Isle of Wight.

As part of enquiries, police have arrested two men – a 41-year-old man on suspicion of possession of a knife, and being concerned in the production of Class B drugs, and a 46-year-old man on suspicion of being concerned in the production of Class B drugs.

They are currently in custody.

About 100 Cannabis plants seized by Isle of Wight High Harm Team at a property off Little London, Newport, June 30, 2022

Inspector Alison Attwood, from the High Harm Team, said: ‘This is another great piece of work by high harm officers who are developing intelligence daily, and taking action to target drug suppliers.

‘Their efforts behind the scenes also led to the arrests of two men in Portsmouth this week, who have since been charged with drugs supply offences and were due to appear in court today.

‘We often see comments from people criticising police seizure of cannabis. We can tell you – it is not “just a plant”. The drugs trade causes immeasurable harm to communities. Children are exploited and drawn into this dirty business, which is often linked to serious crime including offences involving knives and weapons.

‘Our job as a High Harm Team is to put a stop to that. We will disrupt supply lines, seize drugs and weapons, bring offenders to justice and ultimately keep the public safer from the knock-on effects of drug dealing in our community.’