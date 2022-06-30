Police to up patrols as part of new measures to combat anti-social behaviour at the Camber and Hot Walls in Old Portsmouth

It is just one aspect of new measures announced as part of Operation Nautical, which aims to keep the area safe for all.

Earlier this week The News reported how youths were causing ‘mayhem’ and dicing with death by tombstoning from a crane into shallow waters of Portsmouth Harbour.

Witnesses also claimed to have seen drinking and drug-taking, as well as acts of vandalism.

A child is spotted leaping from a crane in The Camber, Old Portsmouth.

A police spokesperson said: ‘We’re aware that concerns have been raised recently regarding the behaviour of some young people down by the Camber and surrounding areas in Portsmouth.

‘We wanted to let people know about the work we’ve been doing in relation to Op Nautical, which has been running for the last two years, and is our response to increased anti-social behaviour in busier areas over spring and summer, including the seafront, Old Portsmouth and Southsea Common.

‘Our Portsmouth South team launched Operation Nautical to help tackle any issues in these areas and we have brought together a number of partners so that we can work together to ensure that the city is an enjoyable place to spend time over the summer where everybody can feel safe.’

Measures the police have taken include:

:: Co-ordinated an Operation Nautical working group, which includes police and representatives from agencies such as Portsmouth City Council, the Royal Navy, Portsmouth City Council, the Harbourmaster, the Coastguard, the Ministry of Defence and Youth Services, which meets monthly to discuss any issues.

:: Provided dedicated Operation Nautical briefings to officers and partners, bringing all agencies together, allowing them to effectively share information and focus patrols where they are most needed.

:: Upped our patrols at key times in areas where issues are being reported to us, most notably the Camber and the Hot Walls. They have been speaking to the young people in these areas and moving them on where necessary.

:: Working with local residents and businesses to find out what they want to see as longer-term solutions and utilising funding to help implement these.

The spokesperson added: ‘Most of the young people we have spoken to have been polite, well-meaning and have moved on when we have requested, however we will deal with those with the powers available to us where this is not the case. Damage and dangerous activities have been reported and are being investigated.’

Dispersal orders have been used in previous summers to stop youths from gathering in the problem area.

‘We will keep putting our resources where they are needed and upping our patrols where we are seeing reports of anti-social behaviour and crime. For this reason, we encourage members of the public to please keep reporting any incidents to us so that we can target our resources most effectively. You can call 101 or visit our website.