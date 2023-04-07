Officers made a series of raids following fights between Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur supporters. The violent disorder took place just after 6pm on March 18 on Terminus Terrace, at the junction of Oxford Street. Police said the disorder broke out after the 3-3 draw in the Premier League, ‘with tables, chairs and glasses being thrown’ and a man being assaulted.

Police have arrested 12 people in total. This includes a 45-year-old man from Dibden Purlieu; a 21-year-old man from Bursledon; an 18-year-old man from Curdridge; a 24-year-old man from Southampton; a 29-year-old man from Chandler's Ford; a 21-year-old man from Southampton; a 37-year-old man from Southampton; a 21-year-old man from Bursledon; two 20-year-old men from Southampton; a 32-year-old man from Southampton and a 16-year-old boy from Dibden Purlieu.

10 others were detained when the broke out in March. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.

All of them have been released on police bail with conditions. Chief Inspector Stuart Ratcliffe, who oversaw the arrest operation, said: ‘The vast majority of those attending football are there to do just that and want no involvement in any disorder.

‘However, there is a small minority who seek to use it as an occasion to commit crime, and we will not tolerate this. Our arrests today come following some extremely hard work from our officers, and we will continue to work to identify and arrest anyone involved in this incident.’

Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.