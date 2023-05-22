Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary officers made the arrest after reports that someone was satbbed in a group altercation in Perran Road in Southampton. The teenage suspect was arrested today and remains in custody.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A hampshire police spokesperson said: ‘An arrest has been made as part of an investigation into a serious assault in Perran Road, Southampton.

The 15-year-old victim remains in custody.

We were called at 6.32pm on Friday 19 May to a report that one person had been stabbed in an altercation involving a group of teenagers. An 18-year-old man from Southampton sustained serious but not life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital.

‘Today (Monday 22 May), officers arrested a 15-year-old boy from Southampton on suspicion of wounding with intent. He is currently in police custody.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad