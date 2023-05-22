News you can trust since 1877
15-year-old boy arrested as Hampshire police investigate serious stabbing attack - leaving man hospitalised

Police have arrested a 15-year-old boy supected of ‘wounding with intent’ in a stabbing attack which hospitalised one victim.

By Joe Buncle
Published 22nd May 2023, 16:14 BST- 1 min read

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary officers made the arrest after reports that someone was satbbed in a group altercation in Perran Road in Southampton. The teenage suspect was arrested today and remains in custody.

A hampshire police spokesperson said: ‘An arrest has been made as part of an investigation into a serious assault in Perran Road, Southampton.

The 15-year-old victim remains in custody.The 15-year-old victim remains in custody.
We were called at 6.32pm on Friday 19 May to a report that one person had been stabbed in an altercation involving a group of teenagers. An 18-year-old man from Southampton sustained serious but not life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital.

‘Today (Monday 22 May), officers arrested a 15-year-old boy from Southampton on suspicion of wounding with intent. He is currently in police custody.’

Anyone with information on the incident should call police on 101, quoting the reference number 44230198195, or make a report online.