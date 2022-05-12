Whole life orders were first introduced in 1983 and were originally imposed by government ministers.

However after an appeal by a prisoner named Anthony Anderson in 2002, this was removed and the power was given to judges instead.

There are believed to be over 70 criminals serving whole life sentences in the UK currently.

Among them are serial killers, child murders and plenty more.

We have pulled together a list of some of the prisoners serving whole life sentences currently.

Here are 16 notorious criminals who will never leave prison in the UK.

1. John Duffy, the Railway Killer John Duffy, the so-called Railway Killer murdered three women in the 1980s, he also raped a number of women. He was jailed in 1988 and is serving a whole life sentence.

2. Steve Wright, Suffolk Strangler Steve Wright, known as the Suffolk Strangler, was given a life sentence, with recommendation that he should never be released, in 2008. He murdered five prostitutes in Ipswich between October 30 and December 10 in 2006. He was caught after flecks of blood were found in his Ford Mondeo.

3. Levi Bellfield Levi Bellfield is serving two whole life sentences. He murdered schoolgirl Millie Dowler in 2002, she went missing from Walton-on-Thames and her body was discovered in Hampshire six months later. He also killed Marsha McDonnell and Amélie Delagrange. In 2022, it was reported that he had admitted killing Lin and Megan Russell.

4. Peter Tobin Peter Tobin was given a whole life sentence in 2009 for the murder of Dinah McNicol in Margate, Kent in 1991. He was also given life sentences in Scotland for the murders of Vicky Hamilton and Angelika Kluk. Police also believe he was responsible for other murders.