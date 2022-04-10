9 things it is now illegal for your partner to do to you in a relationship
DOMESTIC abuse continues to be a huge problem across society.
But you might wonder if your partner’s bad behaviour is illegal or not.
Here are 9 things that it is illegal for your partner to do in a relationship:
Sharing explicit photos of you
It is illegal for your partner to share explicit photos of you, online or not.
This is known as revenge porn and it carries a maximum sentence of two years in prison.
Gaslighting
Gaslighting is a form of psychological manipulation, where someone manipulates another person into doubting their own sanity.
The name comes from the 1944 film of the same name.
It is recognised as a criminal offence in the UK.
Repeatedly putting you down
If your partner repeatedly insults you, belittles you, calls you names and puts you down – it is actually illegal.
It became illegal under a law change in 2018.
Stopping you from seeing friends and family
It is illegal for your partner to continuously isolate you from the people you love.
This includes monitoring activity on your phone, blocking calls and emails, telling you where you can and can’t go, and more.
It is illegal.
Restrict your access to money
The law says that one partner cannot stop the other from accessing money – even if they are the ‘breadwinners’.
They also shouldn’t give ‘punitive allowances’.
Forcing you to do things
If your partner is forcing you to commit crimes, or neglect your children, this is illegal.
It counts as a form of abuse.
Being extremely jealous
If your partner is being ‘extremely’ jealous including possessiveness this is now illegal, under legislation introduced in 2018.
Scaring you
Even if your partner is not physically abusing you, if they are doing things that leave you feeling scared or afraid – this is an offense.
Ways of scaring you include: Using their size to intimidate, destroying your possessions, punching the wall and more.
Forcing you to obey rules
If your partner forces you to abide by rules set by them – whatever those may be – it could mean they are committing a crime.