Police have launched an investigation into the incident, on Nelson Road, Southsea, early on Saturday, May 13 – and are asking for witnesses. The victim remains in hospital where he is being treated for a ‘serious’ wound on his leg.

NOW READ: Man punches two men in the face during Fratton pub brawl in The John Jacques Wetherspoon

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A police spokesperson said: ‘At approximately 3.10am a 19-year-old man was stabbed in the leg by another man on Nelson Road. He suffered a serious injury to his thigh and was taken to hospital where he is currently in a stable condition receiving treatment. Officers attended and arrested a 23-year-old man from Cardiff on suspicion of Section 18 grievous bodily harm with intent. He has been released from custody on conditional bail while our enquiries continue.

The stabbing took place on Saturday, May 13 on Nelson Road in Southsea.

‘We would like to hear from anyone who was in the area between 2.55am and 3.15am. Perhaps you saw what happened and haven’t yet spoken to police. Or maybe you were driving through the area and have dash cam footage that may have captured something. You may live locally and have Ring Doorbell footage of a man leaving the area.

‘Before the incident the perpetrator is believed to have walked from outside of Ken’s Kebabs on Albert Road, turning left into the alleyway by Buffalo Restaurant and then left again onto Victoria Road South. He then entered Nelson Road where the assault took place. After the incident, he is believed to have returned back to a vehicle parked outside of Ken’s Kebabs.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NOW READ: Man who flashed two women including dog walker in a Paulsgrove park hunted down and arrested