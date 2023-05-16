News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Family favourite holiday parks up for sale
Tributes pour in for pregnant mum of two Frankie Jules-Hough
Vodafone to cut 11,000 jobs
UK unemployment rate increase - ONS
Royal Mail to be investigated over failed delivery targets
Pregnant mum of two dies following motorway collision

Man punches two men in the face during Fratton pub brawl in The John Jacques Wetherspoon

Two men were punched in the face by another male during a pub brawl.

By Freddie Webb
Published 16th May 2023, 14:24 BST- 1 min read

Police were called by the ambulance following a fight in the The John Jacques JD Wetherspoon in Fratton Road. Police said the altercation happened at roughly 9.10pm on March 18.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said the suspect is described as white, male, aged in his early 40s and between 5ft 2ins and 5ft 8ins tall. He has short light brown hair which is thinning, stubble, a scar under his left eye, and was wearing a black coat with a collar and dark coloured jeans.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

NOW READ: Teenager dies after fire at defence pyrotechnics factory belonging to Havant-based company

Police released two images of a man they wish to speak to. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.Police released two images of a man they wish to speak to. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.
Police released two images of a man they wish to speak to. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.
Most Popular

The police said they have released two images of a man they wish to speak to in connection with the fight. They added: ‘If anyone knows who this is, or has any other information about this incident, please call 101 quoting reference 44230109047.’

A report can also be submitted via the Hampshire police website.