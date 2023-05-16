Police were called by the ambulance following a fight in the The John Jacques JD Wetherspoon in Fratton Road. Police said the altercation happened at roughly 9.10pm on March 18.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said the suspect is described as white, male, aged in his early 40s and between 5ft 2ins and 5ft 8ins tall. He has short light brown hair which is thinning, stubble, a scar under his left eye, and was wearing a black coat with a collar and dark coloured jeans.

Police released two images of a man they wish to speak to. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.

The police said they have released two images of a man they wish to speak to in connection with the fight. They added: ‘If anyone knows who this is, or has any other information about this incident, please call 101 quoting reference 44230109047.’