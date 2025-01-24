28-year-old charged and remanded in custody following Paulsgrove firearm incident
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The police were called just after 10:30pm on Monday, January 13, to reports that a firearm had been discharged outside of an address on Chedworth Crescent.
No-one was hurt as a result of the incident and officers have been carrying out an investigation into the incident.
Kurtis Roger Lake of Sholing Road in Southampton has subsequently been charged with: possession of a Class A drug (cocaine) possession of a Class B drug (cannabis resin) possession of a shotgun, possession of a firearm with intent to commit an indictable offence, and possession of a firearm when prohibited for 5 years.
He was remanded to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates Court this morning (Friday, January 24), where he was further remanded to appear at the same court on Monday, February 24.