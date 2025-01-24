Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A 28-year-old man has been charged and remanded in custody following a firearms incident in Paulsgrove.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The police were called just after 10:30pm on Monday, January 13, to reports that a firearm had been discharged outside of an address on Chedworth Crescent.

No-one was hurt as a result of the incident and officers have been carrying out an investigation into the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kurtis Roger Lake of Sholing Road in Southampton has subsequently been charged with: possession of a Class A drug (cocaine) possession of a Class B drug (cannabis resin) possession of a shotgun, possession of a firearm with intent to commit an indictable offence, and possession of a firearm when prohibited for 5 years.

He was remanded to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates Court this morning (Friday, January 24), where he was further remanded to appear at the same court on Monday, February 24.