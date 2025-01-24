Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police have arrested a man that caused terror in Gosport this morning as he attacked passing cars and buses with a knife.

The incidents occurred around 5.45am on Friday, January 24 with the man slashing tyres on a number of cars and behaving in a threatening way in Queens Road, Stoke Road and Elmhurst Road. Footage emerged on social media of a man attacking a bus with a knife before the driver was able to pull away with no one harmed.

A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “We’ve received a number of calls from members of the public in Gosport, relating to a man with a knife causing damage to vehicles and behaving in a threatening manner in Queens Road, Stoke Road and Elmhurst Road.

“Officers were called at 5.54am this morning with reports that the man had slashed a number of car tyres with the knife. Further calls to police included reports that the man had been making efforts to cause damage to passing cars and buses in the area.

“A man, who sustained a hand injury during this time, was located and arrested by police on suspicion of criminal damage, affray and possession of a knife in a public place, before being taken to hospital for treatment to this injury. Attending officers have also seized a knife.”

Police have confirmed that the man is in hospital at this time and they are continuing their enquiries to “establish the full extent of this incident and identify those affected.”

No other members of the public were reported injured in the incident but police are asking for anyone that was affected by it, and has not spoken to the police, to get in touch.

The police can be contacted by calling 101 and quoting 44250034503. Alternatively, information can be submitted online via their website.