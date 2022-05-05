5 laws you could break when you are voting in UK

People up and down the country will be heading to the polls to vote on Thursday.

But before you grab your pen and go down to your nearest polling booth, make sure you know what you can and can’t do.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A gv of a polling station. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Here are 5 things it is illegal to do at a polling station:

Campaign at a polling station

It is illegal to campaign in the area around/ and including a polling station on the day of a relevant election.

Take a photo in the polling booth

If you are tempted to show off the fact you have just voted by taking a selfie with your ballot, or simply take a picture of the ballot, this could be against the law if you end up sharing it.

Under the the Representation of the People Act 1983 it is illegal to share an image of your ballot – as this could breach the secrecy of the ballot – and you could end up with a fine – or even a spell in prison.

SEE ALSO: 6 things you might not realise are illegal to do at the beach in the UK

Taking pictures anywhere in the polling station

Same as above, you can’t take photos anywhere inside a polling station – or else risk a fine or prison.

If you want to take a photo, you can do so outside.

Tweet from the polling booth

If you feel the urge to share how you’ve voted, make sure you wait until you are out of the polling station.

Because tweeting about your ballot while inside the polling booth could land you in trouble under the Representation of the People Act 1983 – which makes it a criminal to communicate information about the way someone has voted or is about to vote, the BBC reports.

Ask other people how they have voted

If you see other people inside the polling station voting at the same time as you, don’t be tempted to ask them who they voted for.

Staff will intervene if they hear you discussing how you voted or how you plan to vote.