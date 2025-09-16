64-year-old arrested on suspicion of exposing himself to teenage girl in Gosport high street
Police have arrested a 64-year-old after he allegedly exposed his genitals to a teenage girl in a high street.
Officers have confirmed that following an appeal, they have now arrested a 64-year-old man from Gosport on suspicion of exposure as part of an investigation into an incident last month.
A 16-year-old girl reported that a man exposed himself to her in Gosport High Street, near Bemister’s Lane, shortly after 9pm on August 9.
The teenager said she first spotted the man, who was seen wearing a wolf top, at the Ferry Gardens a few minutes before the incident. The police confirmed that the girl was not harmed and no contact was made during the exposure.