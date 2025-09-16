64-year-old arrested on suspicion of exposing himself to teenage girl in Gosport high street

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 16th Sep 2025, 13:13 BST
Updated 16th Sep 2025, 13:13 BST
Police have arrested a 64-year-old after he allegedly exposed his genitals to a teenage girl in a high street.

Officers have confirmed that following an appeal, they have now arrested a 64-year-old man from Gosport on suspicion of exposure as part of an investigation into an incident last month.

Police Picture by National Worldplaceholder image
Police Picture by National World

A 16-year-old girl reported that a man exposed himself to her in Gosport High Street, near Bemister’s Lane, shortly after 9pm on August 9.

The teenager said she first spotted the man, who was seen wearing a wolf top, at the Ferry Gardens a few minutes before the incident. The police confirmed that the girl was not harmed and no contact was made during the exposure.

The man is in custody at this time.

For more information about the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary, click here.

