Pictures of police in East Shore Way, Milton, this afternoon. Picture: Stuart Vaizey

7 photos show scale of police response to 'serious' public order incident in Portsmouth

FOUR women have been arrested after a ‘serious’ public order incident in Portsmouth.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Sunday, 4th July 2021, 4:20 pm

Emergency services were called to East Shore Way in Milton just after 8am today.

Police and paramedics were called to the scene.

A cordon still remains in place this afternoon.

A 30-year-old woman, a 27-year-old woman, both from Portsmouth, and a 30-year old woman from Brighton, have been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm.

Police have also said a 30-year-old woman from Portsmouth has been arrested on suspicion of affray.

Pictures of police in East Shore Way, Milton, this afternoon. Picture: Stuart Vaizey

Pictures of police in East Shore Way, Milton, this afternoon. Picture: Stuart Vaizey

Pictures of police in East Shore Way, Milton, this afternoon. Picture: Stuart Vaizey

Pictures of police in East Shore Way, Milton, this afternoon. Picture: Stuart Vaizey

