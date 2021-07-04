Emergency services were called to East Shore Way in Milton just after 8am today.

Police and paramedics were called to the scene.

A cordon still remains in place this afternoon.

A 30-year-old woman, a 27-year-old woman, both from Portsmouth, and a 30-year old woman from Brighton, have been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm.

Police have also said a 30-year-old woman from Portsmouth has been arrested on suspicion of affray.

