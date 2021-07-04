7 photos show scale of police response to 'serious' public order incident in Portsmouth
FOUR women have been arrested after a ‘serious’ public order incident in Portsmouth.
Sunday, 4th July 2021, 4:20 pm
Emergency services were called to East Shore Way in Milton just after 8am today.
Police and paramedics were called to the scene.
A cordon still remains in place this afternoon.
A 30-year-old woman, a 27-year-old woman, both from Portsmouth, and a 30-year old woman from Brighton, have been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm.
Police have also said a 30-year-old woman from Portsmouth has been arrested on suspicion of affray.
Here are our latest photos from the scene.
Page 1 of 2