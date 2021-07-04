Police respond to ‘serious’ public order incident in Portsmouth

Emergency services were called to East Shore Way, Milton, just after 8am today.

Police as well as paramedics were pictured attending the scene this morning.

Hampshire Constabulary have now confirmed that four women have been arrested.

Emergency services in East Shore Way. Picture: Priya Franklin

A spokeswoman for the force said: ‘We were called at 8.13am today, 4 July, to East Shore Way, Portsmouth to reports of a serious public order incident.

‘A 30-year-old woman, a 27-year-old woman, both from Portsmouth, and a 30-year old woman from Brighton, have been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm.

Emergency services in East Shore Way, Portsmouth. Picture: Priya Franklin

‘A 30-year-old woman from Portsmouth has been arrested on suspicion of affray.

‘Anyone with information is asked to phone 101 with reference 44210263090.’

