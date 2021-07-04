Police respond to ‘serious’ public order incident in Portsmouth
POLICE have made a number of arrests after a ‘serious’ public order incident in Portsmouth.
Emergency services were called to East Shore Way, Milton, just after 8am today.
Police as well as paramedics were pictured attending the scene this morning.
Hampshire Constabulary have now confirmed that four women have been arrested.
Read More
A spokeswoman for the force said: ‘We were called at 8.13am today, 4 July, to East Shore Way, Portsmouth to reports of a serious public order incident.
‘A 30-year-old woman, a 27-year-old woman, both from Portsmouth, and a 30-year old woman from Brighton, have been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm.
SEE ALSO: Police delight as 'perennial nuisance' thief across Fareham, Gosport and Hayling Island is jailed
‘A 30-year-old woman from Portsmouth has been arrested on suspicion of affray.
‘Anyone with information is asked to phone 101 with reference 44210263090.’
For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.
We will be bringing you all of the latest stories from across Portsmouth and surrounding area throughout the day.
If there is a story you think we should know about, you can contact us via our email [email protected] or via our social media channels – Facebook or Twitter.