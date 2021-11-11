A missing Portsmouth man has now been found
A missing man from Portsmouth has now been found.
Thursday, 11th November 2021, 8:55 am
Mark Colpittes, 55, left his home in Cosham in the early afternoon yesterday.
Read More
Read MoreClanfield Nisa Local robbery sees masked men armed with a claw hammer threaten s...
He has now been found.
Police have thanked the public for sharing the appeal.
A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron
You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for 26p a day.