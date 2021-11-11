A missing Portsmouth man has now been found

A missing man from Portsmouth has now been found.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Thursday, 11th November 2021, 8:55 am

Mark Colpittes, 55, left his home in Cosham in the early afternoon yesterday.

He has now been found.

Police have said that Mark has now been found.

Police have thanked the public for sharing the appeal.

