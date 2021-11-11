Officers were called after the robbery at the Nisa Local store in South Lane at 5.30am on Monday.

Two men wearing balaclavas and dark clothing entered the premises just moments after a member of staff had opened the shop.

The pair brandished a claw hammer and threatened the member of staff, demanding that the employee hand over money held on site. .

These CCTV images have been released following reports of a robbery at the Nisa Local store on South Lane in Clanfield.

The two men then fled the scene and ran off towards Clanfield Memorial Hall with stolen cigarettes and a till drawer.

A spokesman from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘We would like to speak to the people pictured in connection with the incident.

‘One of the men was wearing black clothing, grey and white trainers and red gloves.

‘The other man was wearing black clothing, grey gloves and black trainers. Both men had white brand names on their left trouser leg.

‘Do you recognise the men in the CCTV images? Were you in the area at the time? Did you see any suspicious behaviour?

‘Do you have any dash-cam footage or CCTV images that could help our investigation?’

Anyone with information regarding the incident are asked to call 101 using the reference 44210447830.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

