Police wish to speak to a man after a white van crashed into several cars on the A27.

The collision took place on the A27 Chichester Bypass near the Fishbourne Roundabout on September 13 just before 9am. Emergency services were scrambled to the scene, with debris needing to be cleared from the route.

Police wish to speak to this man after a white van crashed into multiple cars on the 27. | Sussex Police

Sussex Police said no serious injuries were reported at the scene, but witnesses saw “two men decamp from a white Ford Transit van involved in the incident”. “They left the area on foot towards Pagham.

“Officers are now seeking to identify a man in connection with the incident. He is described as having short dark hair, facial hair or stubble, and wearing a grey coat, grey tracksuit bottoms, and black trainers.”

Anyone with information is advised to call 101, quoting the reference number 291 of 13/09. Reports can also be submitted online by emailing [email protected].