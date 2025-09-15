White van crashes into several cars on A27 in Chichester with two people fleeing the scene
Police have launched an investigation following the collision on the A27 westbound at the Chichester bypass. It took place near to the Fishbourne roundabout just before 9am on Saturday (September 13).
Emergency services were scrambled to the scene, with debris needing to be cleared from the route. The road was closed while personnel worked at the scene, with it being reopened at 11.30am.
Sussex Police said the van “crashed into a number of vehicles”. “Two people, who were reported to have been in the white van, exited the vehicle and ran from the scene,” they added. Ambulance attended to assess victims, however no serious injuries were reported.
“One lane was closed while vehicles were recovered, and debris was cleared from the road. An investigation has been launched and police are appealing for information to assist in onwards enquiries. You can report any information, dash cam footage or images to [email protected], or by calling 101 quoting reference 291 of 13/09.”