Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police are calling for witnesses after a man in his 90s suffered serious injuries after being hit by a car in Cowplain.

The incident occurred around 11am at the junction of London Road and Longwood Avenue in Cowplain on Wednesday, May 29. The road was closed for a number of hours in both directions with emergency services in attendance.

Police are now appealing for witnesses to come forward. A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “We were called just before 11am this morning (May 29) by the ambulance service to a collision at the junction of London Road and Longwood Avenue in Cowplain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“This involved a black Ford Mondeo and a pedestrian. The pedestrian, a man in his 90s, suffered serious injuries and is being treated in hospital. We would like to speak to any witnesses and anyone with relevant dash cam or CCTV footage of this incident. If you have any information, please call 101 quoting reference 44240224936.”