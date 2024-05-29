London Road Cowplain: Man in his 90s suffers serious injuries after being hit by a car
The incident occurred around 11am at the junction of London Road and Longwood Avenue in Cowplain on Wednesday, May 29. The road was closed for a number of hours in both directions with emergency services in attendance.
Police are now appealing for witnesses to come forward. A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “We were called just before 11am this morning (May 29) by the ambulance service to a collision at the junction of London Road and Longwood Avenue in Cowplain.
“This involved a black Ford Mondeo and a pedestrian. The pedestrian, a man in his 90s, suffered serious injuries and is being treated in hospital. We would like to speak to any witnesses and anyone with relevant dash cam or CCTV footage of this incident. If you have any information, please call 101 quoting reference 44240224936.”
The police also advice that you can report information via their website.