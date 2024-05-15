Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police have said they will work alongside the owners of South Parade Pier in a bid to make sure the area is safe and free from antisocial behaviour this summer.

Police presence in South Parade Pier at the weekend

It follows a spate of problems in the area this weekend with reports of some teenagers drinking excessively and throwing objects around - including glass bottles. Four boys were also arrested following an altercation on the seafront which left a teenager with head injuries.

As previously reported by The News, the police are leading a partnership called ‘Operation Nautical’ which tackles antisocial behaviour caused by large groups of young people who jump into Camber Docks and around the Hot Walls area. However the area near South Parade Pier - which acts as a focus point for people to gather - is more problematic with the pier privately owned, but the beach and surrounding area where the problems largely occur on public land.

However the police have confirmed they will also be working alongside, and with, the pier owners ‘in keeping the area safe and enjoyable over the busier summer months’ as part of a key action plan. However it said that the pier may also be arranging its own extra security if it feels that is appropriate.

Hot Walls, Southsea

A police spokesperson said: “Whilst we will be supporting in this capacity, as the pier is privately owned, the owners will be able to arrange their own additional security services if they feel this is required. We would like to reassure the public that we will be policing the area as part of Op Nautical, and will be taking robust and proportionate action if any crime is reported.

“As part of Op Nautical, we will be upping our patrols at key times in areas where issues are being reported to us, such as South Parade Pier. We are planning additional resilience and staffing during this period when good weather weekends are of a higher possibility.

“We will also be providing dedicated Op Nautical briefings to officers and partners from agencies such as Portsmouth City Council, the Royal Navy, the Harbourmaster, the Coastguard, the Ministry of Defence and Youth Services - bringing all agencies together and allowing us to effectively share information and focus our patrols where they are most needed.”

Portsmouth City Council added that Operation Nautical included preventative measures to tackle antisocial behaviour along Southsea seafront, from the Camber to the Haying Island Ferry Jetty at Ferry Road.

A Portsmouth City Council spokesperson said: “The partners have developed plans to address water safety issues, prevention of theft from shops and to deliver some detached youth work this year, and both community wardens and police will be carrying out patrols throughout the summer and will make use of their respective powers as appropriate.