A large police presence was deployed to St Pauls Road, Southsea, following reports of an assault. Pictures showed multiple officers dealing with a crowd. Emergency personnel were called to the scene at 1.30pm.

One eye witness, who asked not to be named, was left shocked and appalled by the behaviour of some teenagers on the seafront near South Parade Pier – saying many were drinking excessively and throwing objects around. They told The News: “There were hundreds of young people drinking alcohol and throwing bottles that broke on the sidewalk.

"People on the Pier had to walk on and around the glass with their children. I saw a lot of drunk young teenagers. It’s hard to say if they were teenagers, some didn’t even look 15 years old. I saw young girls lying on benches at the Pier who didn’t have the strength to move because they were so drunk and puking on themselves.”

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesman said a 15-year-old boy sustained a cut to his arm, as well as bruising and swelling to his head and face, following the attack. He added: “Officers arrested two 15-year-old boys, a 16-year-old boy and 17-year-old boy all from Portsmouth on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent.

"One of the 15-year-olds was also arrested on suspicion of theft. The 17-year-old boy has seen been released with no further action.” The spokesman said the three younger males remain in police custody.

Last summer, police had to use dispersal orders regularly along the seafront to deal with anti-social behaviour. In May last year, one group reportedly threw a picnic bench off the pier among other acts of vandalism, theft and lawlessness.

