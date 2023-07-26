Action to be taken to tackle ‘anti-social’ noise caused by illegal motorbikes in Portsmouth

Multiple reports have been made to the police and the council by residents who have had their peace interrupted by motorbikes riding on Portsdown Hill, Western Road, Lakeside Roundabout and in the Portsbridge area in Cosham in an antisocial manner. The group of motorbike enthusiasts have been using the public road as a circuit which has, in turn, caused issues from the loud sounding engines and has caused upset amongst residents, police have said.

Police and Crime Commissioner Donna Jones said: “The noise pollution caused by the motorbikes and cars has caused a significant noise issue for thousands of people. This behaviour is unacceptable and can’t go on. It is affecting children sleeping at night and people’s right to enjoy peace in their homes. It has caused much upset.

“Police are looking out for illegal retrofitted exhausts which increase engine noise and for riders committing anti-social behaviour. Most riders are not speeding or driving dangerously, but causing a nuisance by slowing down and speeding up, within the speed limit, to create a kick-back exhaust sound. This is an issue we need to tackle by working closely with the council's Environmental Health team."

“We know many motorcycle users do not engage in this type of activity but we can't tolerate repeated and regular disturbances from bikes that are making residents feel uncomfortable or unsafe.

"We are working with the police and Police and Crime Commissioner to assess the situation in Cosham - particularly in Western Road where we have seen an increase in anti-social motorcycle meets.”

Donna Jones added: “Last year I made an offer to ward councillors to fund jointly with the city council CCTV cameras on Portsdown Hill.