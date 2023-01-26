A group of activists were left in disbelief after their 4x4 was driven into in Beckford Lane on January 14. They were monitoring the Hursley Hambledon Hunt, which met at Hart Farm at 1pm.

The group’s Mitsubishi Pajero was obstructed by a stranger, who launched himself onto the bonnet. A bale-lifting farming vehicle then drove into the back of them.

One eye-witness told The News: ‘We were blocked on the public road by a farm worker and couldn’t get past. When someone from the vehicle tried to move him out the way, there was a scuffle.

‘He jumped on the bonnet and before you know it there’s a big agricultural vehicle slamming into the back of the car. This great fork went under the chassis of the vehicle, which came out inside and if someone had been sitting in the back, it could have gone into their leg.

‘It could have caused serious damage to someone. It was all rather frightening. We called the police straight away and they came out.’

The observer thinks the group were obstructed in the street deliberately. ‘I’m not exactly sure what his motive was,’ they added. ‘He didn’t say anything, he just had a silly grin on his face. Presumably, it was to stop us monitoring the hunt.

The agricultural vehicle which slammed into the Mitsubishi.

‘The person jumped on the bonnet almost as if he had seen the vehicle coming down the road, almost to save himself in a sense. I could tell they came from the same farm. The female driver was completely reckless.’

The on-looker said the group found out some hunts were still using terrier men dogs in the county – which are used to hunt foxes to ground. They remained determined to continue monitoring hunts.

‘I’ve been strongly opposed to fox hunting for 40 years,’ they added. ‘I thought cub hunting and the use of terrier men would be over after the hunting act, but more than half the hunts still use them, which is an indication they are hunting foxes to ground.’

Police are investigating the 'disturbance'.

