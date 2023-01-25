On Monday, January 23, an incident took place between a car and a pedestrian in Dankworth Road, Basingstoke. The pedestrian, a 35-year-old man, was taken to hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary have arrested three people in connection with the incident.

A 37-year-old man from Basingstoke has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, a 35-year-old man from Basingstoke has been arrested on suspicion of threats to kill and a 36-year-old woman from Basingstoke has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

A spokesman for the police force said: ‘The three people arrested have been questioned and released on bail with conditions while enquiries continue.’

Anyone with any information that could help the police investigation is asked to call 101, quoting the reference 44230030334.