Allan Grimson appears in court accused of rape and sex offences in Portsmouth

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 8th Apr 2025, 12:23 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A trial date has been set for a man accused of historic rape and sexual assaults against four teenage men and boys in Portsmouth.

Portsmouth Crown Court Picture: Chris MoorhousePortsmouth Crown Court Picture: Chris Moorhouse
Portsmouth Crown Court Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Allan Grimson, of HMP Warren Hill in Grove Road, Hollesley, Suffolk, is accused of the rape of an 18-year-old man in “Hampshire or elsewhere” and five charges of indecent assault against the same victim between February 1, 1999, and November 30, 1999.

The 65-year-old appeared via video-link at Newport Crown Court on the Isle of Wight this morning having been due to appear at Portsmouth Crown Court. Grimson also faces charges of taking an indecent photo of a child and four counts of indecent assault against a second victim in “Hampshire or elsewhere” between March 26, 1999, and October 31, 1999.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He is also charged with a count of indecent assault of a third victim between February 28, 1994, and December 31, 1994, and indecent assault of a fourth victim between September 30, 1998, and December 1, 1998.

Hampshire Police previously said 12 of the offences were alleged to have taken place in Portsmouth with a further offence also in Tyne and Wear.

During the hearing this morning, judge Michael Bowes KC adjourned the case for a plea and trial preparation hearing at Portsmouth Crown Court on June 9 with the trial listed for June 1, 2026.

Grimson was due to give his pleas at a hearing at Portsmouth Crown Court in February but this was adjourned to “allow legal aid to be sorted”, a court spokesperson previously said. Grimson had previously indicated not guilty pleas would be entered to the charges at a later date. He continues to be remanded in custody.

A police spokesperson said previously: “The court proceedings follow a detailed investigation undertaken by Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary.”

Related topics:Portsmouth
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice