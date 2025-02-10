Allan Grimson due in court over rape and indecent assaults on male teenagers in Portsmouth

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 10th Feb 2025, 16:40 BST
A man is due to appear in court over historic offences - including rape and indecent assaults - on male teenagers in Portsmouth.

Basingstoke Magistrates’ Courtplaceholder image
Basingstoke Magistrates’ Court | Picture: Will Dax/Solent News & Photo Agency

Allan Michael Grimson, 65, of Grove Road in Hollesley, Suffolk, was served a postal requisition on Friday 7 February relating to a number offences in Portsmouth during the 1990s.

He will now appear at Basingstoke Magistrates’ Court on Monday 17 February in relation to 13 non-recent sexual offences, which took place between 1994 and 1999 against three men and a child.

His appearance at court is for these charges:

  • The indecent assault of a 19-year-old man in Tyne and Wear in 1994.
  • Five indecent assaults of a 17-year-old boy in Portsmouth in 1999.
  • The rape of an 18-year-old man in Portsmouth in 1999.
  • Four indecent assaults of a 14-year-old boy in Portsmouth in 1999.
  • One offence of taking indecent images of a child in Portsmouth in 1999.
  • The indecent assault of a 19-year-old man in Portsmouth in 1999.

“The court proceedings follow a detailed investigation undertaken by Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary,” a spokesperson for the force said.

