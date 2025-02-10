A man is due to appear in court over historic offences - including rape and indecent assaults - on male teenagers in Portsmouth.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Basingstoke Magistrates’ Court | Picture: Will Dax/Solent News & Photo Agency

Allan Michael Grimson, 65, of Grove Road in Hollesley, Suffolk, was served a postal requisition on Friday 7 February relating to a number offences in Portsmouth during the 1990s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He will now appear at Basingstoke Magistrates’ Court on Monday 17 February in relation to 13 non-recent sexual offences, which took place between 1994 and 1999 against three men and a child.

His appearance at court is for these charges:

The indecent assault of a 19-year-old man in Tyne and Wear in 1994.

Five indecent assaults of a 17-year-old boy in Portsmouth in 1999.

The rape of an 18-year-old man in Portsmouth in 1999.

Four indecent assaults of a 14-year-old boy in Portsmouth in 1999.

One offence of taking indecent images of a child in Portsmouth in 1999.

The indecent assault of a 19-year-old man in Portsmouth in 1999.

“The court proceedings follow a detailed investigation undertaken by Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary,” a spokesperson for the force said.