Allan Grimson due in court over rape and indecent assaults on male teenagers in Portsmouth
A man is due to appear in court over historic offences - including rape and indecent assaults - on male teenagers in Portsmouth.
Allan Michael Grimson, 65, of Grove Road in Hollesley, Suffolk, was served a postal requisition on Friday 7 February relating to a number offences in Portsmouth during the 1990s.
He will now appear at Basingstoke Magistrates’ Court on Monday 17 February in relation to 13 non-recent sexual offences, which took place between 1994 and 1999 against three men and a child.
His appearance at court is for these charges:
- The indecent assault of a 19-year-old man in Tyne and Wear in 1994.
- Five indecent assaults of a 17-year-old boy in Portsmouth in 1999.
- The rape of an 18-year-old man in Portsmouth in 1999.
- Four indecent assaults of a 14-year-old boy in Portsmouth in 1999.
- One offence of taking indecent images of a child in Portsmouth in 1999.
- The indecent assault of a 19-year-old man in Portsmouth in 1999.
“The court proceedings follow a detailed investigation undertaken by Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary,” a spokesperson for the force said.