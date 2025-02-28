Almost £500 worth of food and alcohol pinched from Cosham Tesco in three shoplifting incidents
Almost £500 worth of food and alcohol has been stolen in three shoplifting incidents.
These took place on January 22 at 6.15pm, February 18 at 8.10pm and February 18 at 9.30pm.
In total, approximately £490 worth of food and alcohol items were stolen.
As part of an ongoing police investigation, an image a man has been issued. The police would like to speak to him in connection to the incident.
If anyone knows this man, or has any information about these incidents, please call 101 quoting reference 44250076654.