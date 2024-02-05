Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Lewis Wilkinson. Pic: Hants police

Angry Lewis Wilkinson, pictured with his chest out on display in his police custody photo, has been jailed for 16 months for terrifying onslaughts on members of the public - including beating up a woman in her 90s in her own home.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Southampton Crown Court heard how police were called on Sunday 17 December 2023 to a report a menace had assaulted a man outside of the Osborne Inn pub on Shirley Road, Southampton. The victim, a man in his 40s, was punched and kicked a number of times in the face, resulting in a swollen eye and chipped tooth. A woman in her 30s was also assaulted when she tried to intervene. When officers attended, one of them was kicked in the leg, causing a minor injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wilkinson, 35, of Derby Road, Southampton, was arrested and charged with two counts of assault and one count of assaulting an emergency worker, which he subsequently pleaded guilty to.

The result also activated a suspended sentence of six months in connection with another assault of a man and a woman inside a residential property on Hill Lane. It was reported on August 29 last year that entry was forced to the address and a man in his 50s and woman in her 90s were assaulted, sustaining minor injuries.

Wilkinson, shown with a beard and a tattoo in his custody shot, was handed a suspended sentence in connection with this incident at a court hearing in November 2023. This has now been activated and he has been sentenced to a total of 16 months in prison.

Police Staff Investigator Stephen Hortin, of Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary’s Western Area Crime team, said: “The court heard how Wilkinson drank to a level at which he became violent, in a manner that is exceedingly similar to his actions in August for which he was given a suspended sentence. This pattern of behaviour is simply not acceptable and I hope that those who have been injured and impacted by Wilkinson’s actions will take some comfort in this result today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad