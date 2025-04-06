Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police have been cracking down on anti-social behavior related to illegal e-bikes, motorbikes and e-scooters in the Havant area.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Barncroft and Bedhampton Neighbourhoods Team worked in partnership with Roads Policing Unit in marked and unmarked vehicles, as well as on motorbikes, in The Warren, The Greywell shopping centre, Purbrook Way, Bedhampton and Scratchface Lane areas.

For a video showing the police in action see: https://www.facebook.com/HavantPolice/videos/1015822067138513?locale=en_GB

Motorcyclist riding on the pavement in Havant | Hampshire Police

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a result of this joint operation, the following successful results were obtained:

Arrest of a 32 year-old man from Havant on suspicion of drug driving

Arrest of a 30 year-old man from Waterlooville on suspicion of drug driving

Arrest of a 31 year-old man from Westbourne on suspicion of drug driving

Two stop searches for drugs, one person found in possession of cannabis and issued a community resolution order

One driver summoned to court for using their mobile phone whilst driving

One vehicle seized and driver summoned to court for no insurance

One e-scooter seized for illegal use on the road

Two Section 59 warnings given for careless and inconsiderate riding

One driver issued a ticket for not wearing a seatbelt

Intelligence gained in hotspot areas

The police said: “Subsequently, no reports of anti-social behaviour in the Havant area were received during this time. Tackling ASB remains a priority in Havant and we will be looking to conduct further similar operations in future. “