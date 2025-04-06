Police anti-social behavior crackdown on careless and illegal motorcycle and e-scooter drivers across Havant
Barncroft and Bedhampton Neighbourhoods Team worked in partnership with Roads Policing Unit in marked and unmarked vehicles, as well as on motorbikes, in The Warren, The Greywell shopping centre, Purbrook Way, Bedhampton and Scratchface Lane areas.
As a result of this joint operation, the following successful results were obtained:
- Arrest of a 32 year-old man from Havant on suspicion of drug driving
- Arrest of a 30 year-old man from Waterlooville on suspicion of drug driving
- Arrest of a 31 year-old man from Westbourne on suspicion of drug driving
- Two stop searches for drugs, one person found in possession of cannabis and issued a community resolution order
- One driver summoned to court for using their mobile phone whilst driving
- One vehicle seized and driver summoned to court for no insurance
- One e-scooter seized for illegal use on the road
- Two Section 59 warnings given for careless and inconsiderate riding
- One driver issued a ticket for not wearing a seatbelt
- Intelligence gained in hotspot areas
The police said: “Subsequently, no reports of anti-social behaviour in the Havant area were received during this time. Tackling ASB remains a priority in Havant and we will be looking to conduct further similar operations in future. “