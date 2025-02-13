Reports of anti-social behaviour are on the rise in parts of Fareham.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers are prioritising targeted patrols to clamp down on the activity. PCSO Lianne said on the Hampshire Alerts website that incidents have been occurring in Crossfell Walk and Medina House - the Redlands Lane area.

“We know this impacts the community and we are looking for your assistance so we can successfully deal with this issue,” the PCSO said. “Therefore if you have any information, CCTV or ring doorbell footage of anyone causing issues in the local area please do contact us on 101 / online for non-emergencies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The reports form a really important part of letting us know where problems are, how prevalent the problem is, and how wide spread a problem is.

“PC 21801 Bowden and i will prioritise our patrols to cover ASB affecting local residents, so I would like to encourage all residents to report matters that are affecting you, so that should any areas become problematic for ASB, we can target them as early as possible.”

You can report incidents via the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary website.