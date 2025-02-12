Woman in her 20s confirmed to have died after being hit by lorry on Norway Road, Hilsea, yesterday - driver arrested

Police have confirmed that a woman in her 20s died yesterday after being hit by a lorry in Portsmouth.

The woman, from Guildford in Surrey, was pronounced dead at the scene on Tuesday, February 11, with the fatal collision taking place at 8.30am on the roundabout junction of Gunstore Road and Norway Road. A 45-year-old man from Romford has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by driving without due care or consideration while unfit through drugs.

Flowers have been left at the scene where a woman in her 20s died after being hit a lorry yesterday morning.placeholder image
Flowers have been left at the scene where a woman in her 20s died after being hit a lorry yesterday morning. | Habibur Rahman

Police are now calling for any witnesses to come forward to help with their enquiries. A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “If you witnessed this collision, or have any relevant dash cam or CCTV footage that may assist our investigation, please contact us.

“In particular we would like to speak to the driver of a light blue Kia Soul with a white roof that stopped just in front of the lorry immediately after the collision occurred, as the driver may be a key witness.

Police are appealing for witnesses after the fatal collision on the roundabout junction of Gunstore Road and Norway Road yesterday morning.placeholder image
Police are appealing for witnesses after the fatal collision on the roundabout junction of Gunstore Road and Norway Road yesterday morning. | Habibur Rahman

“You can call 101, quoting reference 44250063456, or make a report online via our website.”

The lorry driver has been released under investigation while police carry out further enquiries.

