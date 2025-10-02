Apology made for inquest delays for a Hampshire videographer who died during a parachute jump
Sam Cornwell , 46, from Hampshire , was skydiving near Shotton airfield in County Durham , in April 2024 when his main parachute failed to open properly. He suffered critical injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
At a hearing at Crook Civic Centre today (Thursday, October 2), coroner Jeremy Chipperfield said a pre-inquest review would be needed to decide on a legal matter regarding disclosure of evidence. This will be held on January 6 .
Leni Boudewijn , who is the mother of Mr Cornwell's children, asked via a videolink for clarification on the need for the delay.
Mr Chipperfield explained that the disclosure issue, which regards whether a report he has received could be shared with local authority investigators, needed to be resolved.
The coroner said: "I am afraid it does mean that more time goes.
"I am very aware that Sam's death was in April 2024 .
"A long time has passed and I regret it has not been possible to provide closure before now, but it is necessary to do things properly."
The coroner has previously heard from Jan Bostock , a senior environmental health officer with Durham County Council who said Mr Cornwell's equipment including his altimeter and GoPro camera footage would be independently checked.