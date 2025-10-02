A coroner has apologised for a delay in finalising an inquest for a videographer who died during a parachute jump while he filmed another skydiver.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sam Cornwell , 46, from Hampshire , was skydiving near Shotton airfield in County Durham , in April 2024 when his main parachute failed to open properly. He suffered critical injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

At a hearing at Crook Civic Centre today (Thursday, October 2), coroner Jeremy Chipperfield said a pre-inquest review would be needed to decide on a legal matter regarding disclosure of evidence. This will be held on January 6 .

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leni Boudewijn , who is the mother of Mr Cornwell's children, asked via a videolink for clarification on the need for the delay.

Mr Chipperfield explained that the disclosure issue, which regards whether a report he has received could be shared with local authority investigators, needed to be resolved.

The coroner said: "I am afraid it does mean that more time goes.

"I am very aware that Sam's death was in April 2024 .

"A long time has passed and I regret it has not been possible to provide closure before now, but it is necessary to do things properly."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The coroner has previously heard from Jan Bostock , a senior environmental health officer with Durham County Council who said Mr Cornwell's equipment including his altimeter and GoPro camera footage would be independently checked.