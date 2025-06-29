Appeal for help to find missing Ella as police and her family become concerned for her welfare

Police have launched an appeal to help find a girl who has gone missing in Hampshire.

Ella, age 12, was last seen in the Bursledon area at around 9.10pm on Saturday, June 28 and could have headed towards the Hamble area, though police say she may also be further afield in the county and are appealing for help to find her.

In a statement they said: “She’s described as: white, 5ft 5ins to 5ft 6ins, with shoulder length mousey brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a black crop top and charcoal grey jogging bottoms.

“Together with her family we’re growing increasingly concerned for her welfare.

“It is believed Ella could be the Pylands estate area, or the local skate parks and cornfields in Hamble. However, she may have travelled further afield.

“If you think you’ve seen Ella since she went missing or think you might know where she is now, please call us immediately on 999 quoting 44250286391.”

