Appeal for help to find missing Gosport man Samuel Popplewell
23-year-old Samuel Popplewell left his home address at about 4pm this afternoon (Wednesday, July 31), He was last seen at the Premier store on Elson Road at around 4.50pm but has not been seen since.
A statement from the police said: “We are concerned for his welfare, and are asking people to report sightings of him to us immediately. Samuel is described as: White; 5ft 10ins tall; Stocky; Black Hair.
“He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, blue shorts, blue trainers and is possibly wearing a black baseball cap. Samuel may also be carrying a bottle of water.”
If anyone has any information regarding his whereabouts, please call 999 quoting reference 44240326038.