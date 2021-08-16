She was found when Portchester PCSOs on patrol visited the car park near Wetland Grove last night.

The officers took over from two members of the public, who were tending to the girl and calling an ambulance.

After providing first aid, the girl’s condition improved and her parents came to pick her up.

A picture of an empty vodka bottle posted online by Fareham police, after they found an unconscious teenage girl in a park

Police said they found a group of her friends nearby, having run off and left the girl alone.

They were all searched, and had the remains of the alcohol seized and poured away.

A post on the Fareham Police Facebook page said: ‘Our appeal to young people is to look after your friends.

‘Don't leave them if they are unwell, call their parents or an ambulance if needs be.

‘I'm sure the parents would rather you call them, than us having to call their parents and tell them that their child is not coming home.

‘Parents, please let your child know what to do in an emergency.

‘It is okay for them to call you, the police or the ambulance service, should they get into difficulty.

‘Once again, a big thank you to the two passing members of the public who found the girl and called her an ambulance.’

