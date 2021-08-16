Appeal for youngsters to look out for each other after Portchester police help unconscious teenager found in gutter
‘LOOK after your friends’: this was the appeal from Portchester police officers after an unconscious teenage girl was left in a car park gutter.
She was found when Portchester PCSOs on patrol visited the car park near Wetland Grove last night.
The officers took over from two members of the public, who were tending to the girl and calling an ambulance.
After providing first aid, the girl’s condition improved and her parents came to pick her up.
Police said they found a group of her friends nearby, having run off and left the girl alone.
They were all searched, and had the remains of the alcohol seized and poured away.
Read More
A post on the Fareham Police Facebook page said: ‘Our appeal to young people is to look after your friends.
‘Don't leave them if they are unwell, call their parents or an ambulance if needs be.
‘I'm sure the parents would rather you call them, than us having to call their parents and tell them that their child is not coming home.
‘Parents, please let your child know what to do in an emergency.
‘It is okay for them to call you, the police or the ambulance service, should they get into difficulty.
‘Once again, a big thank you to the two passing members of the public who found the girl and called her an ambulance.’