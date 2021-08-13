Sharon Randall was hit by a blue Vauxhall Corsa as she walked in Winston Churchill Avenue on Tuesday evening.

Tragically, the 55-year-old of Waterloo Street, Southsea, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Now her heartbroken family have paid tribute to Sharon – known to family and friends and ‘Polly’.

Sharon Randall, 55, Waterloo Street, Southsea, died after being hit by a car in Portsmouth. Photo: Hampshire police

In a statement released by police today, her family said: ‘Polly was a much-loved partner of 33 years who has sadly been taken from us and will be missed so much.

‘Polly was a huge character that neither family, friends nor others who knew her will ever forget.

‘At this sad time we ask for all our family and close friends to be allowed the privacy to grieve and come to terms with the devastation that has been forced upon us and our lives.

‘Her memory will always remain and live on through the smiles and joy of all of us that had the pleasure of knowing her. Rest in peace our Polly. You’ll be forever in our hearts.’

As previously reported, the car involved in the fatal crash fled the scene but was later found by police, who arrested the two occupants inside.

A 32-year-old man from Cosham was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, driving with alcohol over the limit, causing death by dangerous driving and two counts of drug driving. He has since been released under investigation while our enquiries continue.

A 36-year-old woman from Cosham was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, causing death by dangerous driving and driving with alcohol over the limit. She has since been released with no further action being taken against her.

Officers have since renewed their appeal for witnesses or anyone who may have information that can help them find out the exact circumstances of the collision.

In particular, detectives are keen for anyone who saw the crash or may have dash cam footage of CCTV images of it, to call them on 101, quoting 44210308587.

Alternatively, go online and submit information online at hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/.

