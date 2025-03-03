An appeal has been launched to locate a man in connection with an assault.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers have conducted enquiries to locate him and they have now launched an appeal for information.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The police are keen to speak with him in connection with a report of an assault and for malicious communications. | Sussex Police

He has links to the Hambrook area and he is also known to regularly be in the Arun and Chichester areas.

Meanwhile anyone who has information about his whereabouts can report it to us via 101 or on the Sussex Police website, quoting serial 854 of 15/12.

Information can be reported to CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.