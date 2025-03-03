Appeal launched to locate man in connection with assault and malicious communications

An appeal has been launched to locate a man in connection with an assault.

The police are looking to speak with Miley Connors in connection with a report of an assault and for malicious communications.

Officers have conducted enquiries to locate him and they have now launched an appeal for information.

The police are keen to speak with him in connection with a report of an assault and for malicious communications.
The police are keen to speak with him in connection with a report of an assault and for malicious communications. | Sussex Police

He has links to the Hambrook area and he is also known to regularly be in the Arun and Chichester areas.

Anyone who sees Connors is asked not to approach him but to call 999.

Meanwhile anyone who has information about his whereabouts can report it to us via 101 or on the Sussex Police website, quoting serial 854 of 15/12.

Information can be reported to CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

